The White House announced on Tuesday that the United States will not send troops to fight in Ukraine, after French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out sending Western forces.

“President Biden has been clear that the United States will not send troops to fight in Ukraine,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

She stressed that Biden believes that “the path to victory” is for Congress to approve the pending military aid “so that the Ukrainian forces obtain the weapons and ammunition they need to defend themselves.”