The United Nations System in Peru lcalled this Thursday the authorities of the Andean country to respect the “international and constitutional commitments“related to the protection of indigenous peoples in isolation and initial contact (piaci) which, according to civil and social organizations have denounced, They are threatened by a project that Congress is debating.

“The agencies, funds and programs of the United Nations in Peru (UN Peru) call on the authorities on the importance of respecting the international and constitutional commitments of the country related to the protection of human rights, health and life” of the piaci, said a statement issued in Lima.

The United Nations agencies spoke in this way after indigenous and social organizations will denounce that bill 3518 puts indigenous peoples in isolation at risk, by pretending to ignore their existence in the country.

In this regard, the pronouncement warned “about the serious environmental and economic damage that a situation of weakening the protection of the rights of the piaci can generate” that together with “their collectively managed forests are essential to find a solution to the climate crisis that face the world.”

He also warned that “the country’s competitiveness and its access to international markets may be affected if it cannot be ensured that the products it offers come from areas free of deforestation.”

From UN Peru, we reiterate our commitment to support the Peruvian State in the design and adoption of evidence-based public policies that protect the rights of the piaci and promote sustainable development, leaving no one behind,” the statement concluded.

The Interethnic Association for the Development of the Peruvian Jungle (Aidesep) informed EFE on Wednesday that although the Commission of Indigenous Peoples of the Congress decided to recommend that the project be archivedthis must still be debated by the Decentralization Commission which, if approved, will give the green light for its debate in plenary.

Aidesep, which leads the struggle of indigenous peoples against this proposal, denounced that The project proposes that the indigenous reserves be approved by the regional governments, with which they will cease to be part of a national protection policy.



During a conversation held this Tuesday at the Congress headquarters, Amazonian leaders gave their testimonies about these peoples and the evidence they have found of their presence.

“In Peru, the piaci are in territorial reserves in almost the entire Amazon. They exist, there are footprints, little houses, we have seen arrows, there are many indications of the existence of these peoples in isolation,” said the head of the Aidesep piaci program. , Julio Cusurichi.

