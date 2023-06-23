Samsung has announced the availability on the Italian market of the limited edition panels that TOILETPAPER, the artistic collective founded by the artist Maurizio Cattelan and the photographer Pierpaolo Ferrari, has created for Bespoke refrigerators. The aim, explains the Korean company, is to transform the appliance into a piece of furniture with cutting-edge functionality. The collaboration between Samsung and TOILETPAPER has therefore also made its entry into the household appliances segment with an announcement that took place precisely on the occasion of Design Week 2023, in which the four designs ‘Dessert Lady’, ‘Lipsticks’, ‘Magic Mirror’ and ‘Roses with Eyes’ were presented to the public. Today, those same designs are available on the Combi models of Bespoke refrigerators on the Samsung website and can be purchased for 1,599 euros. “Working with Samsung on the new limited edition Bespoke Toiletpaper designs has been an incredible opportunity for us to try our hand at new mediums,” said Maurizio Cattelan, co-founder of TOILETPAPER. “By working together, we have been able to rethink images in new contexts, enabling people to see the extraordinary even in ordinary things.”