The UAE continued its efforts to improve the citizen housing sector, which maintained the momentum of achievements in 2023 with the support and diligent follow-up of the wise leadership.

The UAE is working to develop the citizen housing sector in all regions of the country, according to an ambitious strategy based on innovation and excellence in solutions and services, which has contributed to increasing the percentage of citizens’ ownership of housing to more than 90% by the end of 2022, which is one of the highest rates in the world.

The total housing assistance provided by various housing agencies in the country until 2023 is estimated at approximately 180,000 housing assistance, with a value exceeding 212 billion dirhams.

During the current year, the UAE witnessed the announcement of a group of huge housing initiatives and projects at the federal and local levels, which would enhance the family stability system and raise the standard of living and a decent life for citizens.

– “Zayed Housing”.

The total value of the housing packages provided by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program for the year 2023 amounted to two billion and 899 million dirhams, and 3,764 sons and daughters of the Emirates benefited from them, bringing the percentage of compliance with the announced annual plan to more than 98%.

Since its establishment in 1999, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program has contributed to issuing more than (62,576) housing support decisions worth more than 44 billion dirhams, distributed between loans and grants, and varied between building a new home, completing a home, and maintaining a home, in addition to purchasing a ready-made home. , government housing, and repayment of a loan. The program also delivered more than (44 thousand completed homes) to the beneficiaries.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launched the “Housing Package,” which aims to facilitate and simplify procedures and reduce the travel time for customers to obtain housing services through a unified channel, by linking with the concerned authorities to issue the necessary documents to apply for housing services, which contributes to the happiness of citizens.

– Abu Dhabi.

Last May, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi approved an unprecedented housing budget of 85.4 billion dirhams ($23.2 billion) to develop integrated housing and community neighborhoods. These projects are scheduled to provide approximately 76,000 homes and residential land during the next five years.

In the same month, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi witnessed the launch of the expansion of the Al Falah residential project within the integrated Emirati neighborhood projects, which includes 899 new residential villas, with a total value of more than 1.92 billion dirhams.

Last June, the Sweihan residential project was launched, which is part of the integrated Emirati neighborhood projects, at a cost of 572.1 million dirhams, to provide 204 new residential villas for citizens in the Sweihan area.

The Sweihan residential project, which extends over an area of ​​more than 80 hectares, includes 204 residential villas, two mosques, two commercial complexes, a community center, and 21 green spaces and gardens, in addition to preparing land areas for various commercial and community facilities.

Last July, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi witnessed the launch of the Belghilim integrated residential project, which is located northeast of Yas Island, with a development value of 8 billion dirhams.

When completed, it will provide 1,743 residential villas, within a vibrant community that includes a wide range of modern service facilities, which will enhance social stability and family well-being in the emirate.

Last November, the Al Wathba Residential Project, one of the integrated Emirati neighborhood projects, was launched at a cost of 1.1 billion dirhams, to provide 347 new residential villas for citizens in the Al Wathba area.

The project was established on an area of ​​875 thousand square meters, and includes, in addition to residential villas, integrated community and service facilities, consisting of 4 commercial complexes, including 64 stores, and 4 mosques with a total capacity of 1,725 ​​worshipers, in addition to 15 gardens and entertainment parks.

Last September, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority announced work developments and the status of the residential projects it is developing in the areas of Baniyas, Al Wathba, Al Sad and Al Samha, which include the construction of 5,848 residential villas for citizens.

In addition to these projects, last May, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority signed an agreement with Q Holding Company, under which the company will design and implement new housing projects in the West Baniyas and Al Samha regions for the Authority, including 1,742 residential villas for citizens.

Coinciding with the 52nd Union Day, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi approved the disbursement of a third package of housing benefits to citizens, with a total value of 7.60 billion dirhams, from which 5,685 male and female citizens benefited from various parts of the emirate, thus increasing the total value of housing packages provided to citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the year. 2023 to 13.44 billion dirhams, benefiting 9,292 male and female citizens in various regions of the emirate.

– Dubai.

At the end of last February, Dubai began allocating 8,500 housing units to citizens in the Fifth Yalayis District, with an area of ​​120 million square feet.

The planning of the Fifth Yalayis District included several options for residential units, including residential plots, single villas, double villas, and townhouse villas, to meet the needs of families and provide them with a sustainable living experience.

The meeting of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, which was held on June 11, revealed the approval of the allocation of 11,500 plots of land for housing citizens in Dubai during the last period, and the approval of housing loans for about 7,000 beneficiaries worth 7 billion dirhams.

In a related context, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment completed, last September, a project to construct 136 residential villas in the Al Warqaa 4th area in Dubai, which began work at the beginning of 2022, and extends over an area of ​​728,510 square feet.

– Sharjah..

During the current year, the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah approved two batches for beneficiaries of the 2023 housing subsidy, including 1,050 beneficiaries, with a total of 792 million dirhams. The Council also approved two lists for exemption from repayment of housing loans.

The two payments included categories of loans and grants in all cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, and their purposes were distributed to new construction, completion, addition and maintenance, and obtaining government housing.