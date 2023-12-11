Genoa – Ilaria Bonacossa will be the new director of Ducal Palace. The news has not yet been made official but, from rumours, it is known that the board of directors of the Foundation for Culture, chaired by Beppe Costa, has chosen her for the succession to Serena Bertolucci. The predictions that had long indicated her as her favourite, therefore, were respected and Bonacossa prevailed over Alessandro Bollo, who had been admitted together with her to the final phase of the selection for the direction of the Foundation.

Bonacossa, an art critic expert in the contemporary sector, had already worked in Genoa as curator of Villa Croce contemporary art museum and is currently also director of National Museum of Digital Art in Milan. Al Ducale should take office from January 1, 2024 and it will be seen whether or not he will also keep the position at the Milan museum.