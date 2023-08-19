Saturday, August 19, 2023, 10:46



An appliance that has become essential is the washing machine. This device has made the arduous task of removing stains from clothing much easier. Thanks to this appliance, the task of washing your clothes becomes much easier. Although the cleaning process does not end with this step, since you have to hang the clothes and then iron them.

The main problem that can arise when washing clothes in a washing machine is that you get the wrong program and the clothes shrink. You must also remember to separate the clothes by color. In addition to spoiling the clothes, one of the main problems when washing your clothes can be related to when to recover all the clothes. If you have put many clothes in the washing machine, it may be difficult for you to find the smallest elements in your wardrobe, the socks.

The trick to not lose your socks in the washing machine



On many occasions, after putting on the washing machine, hanging clothes and ironing them, some clothes disappear along the way. To avoid losing the pair of one of your socks, you can start by always washing them inside out, since when it comes to wearing underwear, they are designed to absorb moisture and when washed with other clothes of different colors and fabrics they will absorb everything. Therefore, remember that you should always wash white socks with white clothes.

It is also recommended to put the socks in the washing machine well stretched. If you want to prevent them from getting caught on other clothes, try rolling them up in pairs, but in such a way that most of the sock is visible.

In order not to lose your socks, you can try to wash them using a simple trick. The solution is to put the socks in a pillowcase. This way, they will wash correctly and won’t hang loose or get lost.

How to remove black stains from socks



When the socks have very black spots it is better to wash them by hand. You can add a little salt to prevent them from losing color. In addition, warm salt water will help us remove sweat stains and dirt that accumulates between the fabric of the socks.

Getting rid of black stains on white socks can be easier, since they can be soaked in bleach or other whitening products such as baking soda, vinegar, or lemon. Baking soda can also be a successful option.