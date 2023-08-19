Ms. Fichtner, you are the first lifeguard at the bathing and castle beach on Wangerooge. Do you feel like a pioneer?

Honestly not. I didn’t realize that. I wanted to do something on the beach and outside and only found out in the first week or two that it was actually a male-only job.

Why did you become a beach attendant?

Before that I lived in Berlin for a short time. I really wanted more rest. Then I specifically looked for jobs on the islands because I find them very nice. I had an offer for sports training on Norderney. But I would have had to work out my own program. And six hours of sport a day wasn’t really my thing after all. When I saw the beach attendant I thought: That sounds like a nice and relaxed job, I’ll do that.

What does a beach attendant do?

The largest part is the beach chair rental to the vacationers. The beach here on Wangerooge is divided into fields from A to J. We have a total of 1300 beach chairs. Otherwise we make sure that everything is in order with the baskets. If not, we’ll fix it. Every morning we check whether each basket is still in the right place. I also always pick up any rubbish that guests may have left behind the night before. Then I sweep the jetties that lead to the beach.



A dime a dozen: It’s high season on Wangerooge now.

:



Image: dpa



What does a typical day as a beach attendant look like?

I live in a staff apartment here on the island. I usually get up at half past five or six and walk the dog for a walk. Around seven thirty I’m on the beach and prepare for the day until nine when we open and the guests arrive. Of course, this includes checking and cleaning up the beach. I also look at how many pre-orders for baskets there are that day. Families often book several, so I try to get them baskets that are right next to each other. The vacationers arrive at nine. Many book a day basket even then. Lunch break is at twelve. So I eat and walk the dog again. From one to three or four I work again. I walk across the beach and make sure that no high sandcastles are being built and that everything else is fine. I usually finish work at four.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

That I can use my talent for recognizing emotions. Every guest comes in with their own emotion. Many are relaxed and happy, some are stressed. And I always try to absorb and mirror these emotions. I find the variety of people and emotions that hit you during the day very exciting and also entertaining. And I’m always happy when people are so happy about their beach chairs. Many then come back and bring me chocolate or ice cream, which I always find very sweet.







Are you happy with your decision?

I’m definitely satisfied, at the beginning it was very uncertain. I used to do a lot of jobs that weren’t that easy. I wasn’t treated very well there. My employer here is very friendly and respectful. When I told my parents that I wanted to work as a beach attendant, they said: you and tourists – they are really exhausting, don’t do that. But it’s not like that, 90 percent are really nice and relaxed because they’re on vacation. And even if the job may sound boring now, it isn’t. Time goes super fast. I’m almost always outside in the fresh air.

What did you do before you became a beach attendant?

From 2017 to 2020 I got my stage qualifications at the drama school in Mainz and then I finished right at Corona. Then I worked in smaller theaters in Wiesbaden and Mainz and later in Berlin. Acting is still fun for me. The only problem is that there are a lot of narcissists and assholes working in the theater. It is also a very uncertain life, you are self-employed, often have to move and your income fluctuates greatly. You will not receive continued payment of wages in the event of illness. That was good for the roaring twenties. Now I’m 28 and I have to do something else.

And what’s next for you now?

The position is limited until the end of October. But I have a conversation soon in which this should hopefully be made permanent. But even then I need another job for the time between the seasons, i.e. from November to February. I would like to find something here on the island. Either in the tourist information or in the swimming pool. Or I repair beach chairs. The main thing is that I can stay here.