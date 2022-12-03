After the hard-fought and long-suffering 2-1 victory over Australia in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Argentine National Team will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals after the Dutch have defeated the United States by 3 -1.
With the consummated victory, the Argentine players enjoyed the fans as has been the custom in this World Cup after each of the victories of the Albiceleste team. Once with calmer spirits, those who shone on the field of play had contact with the press and expressed their joy after the victory obtained at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.
Lionel Messi, captain of this team and who played a great game against the Australians, commented before the microphones that he is “very happy to have achieved one more goal, to take one more step towards the goal” knowing the importance of victory from today. In addition, he added “We were able to take the lead, score the second and control the game. They marked us and made it a bit difficult for us at the end, but this is a World Cup and that’s how it is.” Lastly, he remarked the great presence of the Argentine fans in the Stadium.
Another of those who went through the media was Julián Álvarez, who is having an incredible tournament and who earned a place in the starting eleven. The Manchester City player was clear in his statements: “We did what we had to do, our game. We suffered a bit, but the important thing was to win and we did it” and, like the captain, he highlighted the support of the fans Argentines everywhere in Qatar.
While Emiliano Martínez, who had a fantastic save in the last minute of the game that qualified him for the quarterfinals, declared: “Today we suffered, they pressed very high. They scored a goal out of nowhere and we got a little uphill.” In addition, he assured that they are already thinking about the Netherlands in what will be a decisive match for the albiceleste team.
As for Lionel Scaloni, in the official post-match press conference, he declared that he was not satisfied with what his players had done but that in the second half they played at a higher level and were able to resolve the match. He also continued to insist that the World Cup is the greatest football competition because all the rivals are extremely difficult despite the individualities of each one.
The Argentine National Team is still in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and now they will have to face the Netherlands to continue with that dream that keeps an entire country in suspense and excited.
#statements #Argentine #soccer #players #victory #Australia #World #Cup
Leave a Reply