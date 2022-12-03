US security adviser will come to Brazil to talk to the president-elect about democracy and the environment

Representatives of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will come to Brasilia on Monday (5.Dec.2022) to meet with the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the transition team.

according to a announcement from the White House, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will also meet with Senator Jaques Wagner (PT) and with Flávio Rocha, secretary for strategic affairs in Brazil.

The text informs that they should talk about “how the US and Brazil can continue to work together to address common challenges”🇧🇷 Democracy, fight against hunger, climate change and immigration are some of the issues mentioned in the document.

Officials from the National Security Council and the US State Department will also come to the country.

Plans to send a team to Brazil were announced by Biden a day after Lula’s victory in the 2022 elections.