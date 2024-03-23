Friday, March 22, 2024



The terrorist group Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility this Friday for the attack committed in a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, in which at least 40 people have died, according to Russian authorities. The claim came two hours after the assault in a statement posted on Telegram. “Islamic State fighters attacked a large gathering of Christians in the city of Krasnogorsk, on the outskirts of the Russian capital, Moscow, killing and wounding hundreds and causing widespread destruction before retreating to their bases in safety,” it says. the IS statement. In this note, the terrorist group suggests that the perpetrators of the attack managed to escape.

Russian authorities have launched an investigation after calling the massacre a terrorist attack. The embassies of the United States and the United Kingdom already warned the Kremlin on March 8 that they had solid data of a threat of this type and that it was feasible that a jihadist group attacked on Russian soil. Specifically, the Intelligence of both countries reported that the main risk loomed in “large concentrations of the public.” After the attack on the auditorium, security forces have closed other venues and even a shopping center located 650 kilometers away. All concerts and public events have been cancelled.