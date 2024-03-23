A car with suspects in the Crocus terrorist attack was found in the Bryansk region

In the Navlinsky district of the Bryansk region, a white Renault Symbol was detained, which could have been used by those who staged a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk. According to the Mash Telegram channel, four of the six alleged terrorists were inside the car. After stopping the vehicle, two of them immediately went on the run, two more were detained and interrogated.

It will be clarified that the car was caught just a few tens of kilometers from the border with Ukraine. According to unconfirmed information Telegram– channel “112”, a Renault Symbol matching the target did not stop at the request of a police officer and then the security forces had to open fire on the wheels.

Inside the car were 37-year-old Nasridinov Makhmadrasul, 51-year-old Ismonov Rivozhidin, 21-year-old Safolzoda Shokhinjonn and 29-year-old Nazarov Rustam. It is not clear who exactly the police detained.

A PM pistol and a magazine for an AKM assault rifle were found inside the car.

State Duma Deputy Alexander Khinshtein reportedthat the car in which the suspects were traveling was discovered at night near the village of Khatsun, Karachevsky district, Bryansk region. During the chase, shots were fired at him and the car overturned.

Inside the car, security forces found a PM pistol, a magazine for an AKM assault rifle, and several passports.

The “Interception” plan was introduced in the Bryansk region

After a white Renault Symbol was stopped in the Bryansk region, the “Interception” plan was introduced in the region.

Additional controls were placed on the border between Russia and Ukraine in the region so that the two men who escaped from the car would not be able to escape from the country. The traffic police officers who stopped the car passed on the information to the border guards.

Photo: Kirill Kallinikov / RIA Novosti

In connection with the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall on a section of the M-3 Ukraine highway, there were introduced restrictions on vehicle movement. The search for the alleged criminals continues.

In Tajikistan, information about the involvement of the country's citizens in the terrorist attack was called fake

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan called information about the involvement of citizens of the republic in a terrorist attack in the Moscow region fake.

Foreign policy department asked The media should refrain from disseminating unverified and unreliable information about the perpetrators of the terrorist attack.

“We ask Russian journalists to refrain from disseminating unverified and unreliable information on the perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, since there are many falsehoods in various unofficial channels,” said Shokhin Samadi, head of the information department of the Foreign Ministry.

The Tajik Foreign Ministry also reported that the Russian authorities did not contact Dushanbe regarding the involvement of citizens of the republic in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.