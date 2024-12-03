The company committee of the Hotel Balneario A Toxa, in the Pontevedra municipality of O Grove (Pontevedra), has called five days of strike during the Constitution long weekend and on December 10 and 12 to demand the withdrawal of the ERE for 36 people raised by the Hotusa Group.

In a statement issued by the CIG, the workers’ representation explains that the strikes will occur on December 6, 7, 8, 10 and 12 as a result of the lack of response from the management of the hotel group to the concentrations on November 29 and 30.

The committee denounces that the hotel management “went in 15 days from negotiating the work calendar and vacations in 2025 to presenting an extinct ERE for all staff”, which they interpret as an attempt to turn the complex into a seasonal hotel closing between the end of the year and mid-April.

Thus, the union censures the “modus operandi” of the group it leads Amancio López Seijas focused on “layoffs and subcontracting of services” as a formula “to get rid of personnel” who legitimately claim their rights.

They claim that this way of proceeding also It is being implemented in other establishments managed by the group that they accuse of being “characterized” by “an anti-union policy” that they summarize in the phrase “either you accept or you leave,” it says.

ERE

In fact, the CIG points out that all the representatives of the committee – four delegates from the CIG and one from UGT – are included in the ERE, which the company closed its consultation period. without agreement with the social part. In this sense, they denounce that “pressures and coercion” on workers have increased since then.

During the strike, workers will hold a rally at Saturday’s day and they advance that they will maintain the mobilizations in the coming weeks “until the continuity” of jobs is guaranteed.