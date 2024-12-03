Every once in a while, archaeologists remind us residents of Mexico City that we live on a lake. And that, on the sediment of the lake bed, we have installed houses, buildings and streets, and modified their hydraulic dynamics with pits, tubes, banks and roads.

This time, researchers from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) have found new evidence of this connection with the past: two meters under Chapultepec Avenue, one of the main arteries of the city, they discovered the vestiges of a pier and a navigable canal from pre-Hispanic times, located on what was the beach of a peninsula at the foot of Chapulín Hill.

During the supervision of the works for an overpass, next to the whereabouts of the Chapultepec Metro station, a team of specialists, led by INAH researcher María de Lourdes López Camacho, identified several sections of an artificial channel. In recent days, they also located a small port, from which canoes would have set sail and arrived towards Lake Texcoco.

For the unaware, Mexico City sits on what was the Basin of Mexico, a closed region surrounded by mountains and volcanoes that formed a vast lake system in the center of the Valley of Mexico. This system included several interconnected lakes: Texcoco, Zumpango, Xaltocan, Chalco and Xochimilco. Lake Texcoco, located in the center, was the largest and saltiest, while the others were freshwater. In pre-Hispanic times, this environment was essential for the cultures that inhabited it, especially the Mexica. The basin had complex water dynamics: in the rainy season, the lakes overflowed and joined together, creating a large expanse of water; During the drought, levels dropped. The Mexica took advantage of these cycles by building chinampas (artificial islands for agriculture), canals and causeways to communicate and maintain their economy.

Flanked by a thin layer of sand, the best preserved segment of the canal is located under the vehicular stream of Chapultepec Avenue, at the height of Lieja Street and next to the building that occupied the Ministry of Health, where, in 2023, they were found. vestiges of a housing unit from the pre-Hispanic settlement that preceded the Indian town of San Miguel Chapultepec.

The expert from the National Museum of History, Castillo de Chapultepec (MNH), explains that the house from the Late Postclassic period (1200-1521 AD), located on the premises of the Ministry of Health, is aligned with the canal: “There was a path through which its inhabitants accessed this main road; on many occasions, the ‘water roads’ ran parallel to the land roads.”

Tenochtitlán, founded in 1325, was built on islets in Lake Texcoco. With an ingenious hydraulic system, the Mexica created dams like the one at Nezahualcóyotl to separate fresh water from salt water, canals for transportation and commerce, and aqueducts to carry drinking water. The city had an intimate relationship with water, which was both a means of life and a constant challenge.

The director of the Bosque, Cerro y Castillo de Chapultepec project highlights the importance of this discovery, given that the beach is located in an area deeply intervened since the end of the 19th century, when the Indian town of San Miguel Chapultepec was dismembered to make way for the construction of the Ministry of Health. Subsequently, surrounding colonies were created, and the environment was irreversibly transformed in the 1960s with the construction of the Chapultepec Metro station.