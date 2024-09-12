‘Technologies and skills in the digital age of AI. The evolution of Health’. This is the theme at the center of the conference organized by the Federation of Italian Medical-Scientific Societies (Fism) that will be held on September 16 in Rome in the ‘Cosimo Piccinno’ Auditorium of the Ministry of Health (Lungotevere Ripa). The conference – a note reports – is dedicated to the evolution of health in the context of digital transformation and Artificial Intelligence. The event will see the participation of experts from institutions, scientific societies, technological partners and patient associations to explore how new technologies are changing the way in which patient care is approached, with a focus on digital, connected and AI-supported health.

“We have reached the second stage of the journey that will lead to the Fism General States at the end of the year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of our Federation – says Loreto Gesualdo, Fism president – On this occasion we will discuss the challenges and opportunities that digital offers in improving health systems and resource management. A critical analysis on the adoption of digital technologies in healthcare and whether these are really responding to current needs”. The scientific organization of the meeting is by the Fism councilor and national secretary, respectively Nicoletta Gandolfo and Francesco Macrì. The conference will be divided into three sessions – the note reports – each moderated by prominent figures in the health panorama.

“The topic of connected health will be addressed, exploring the benefits of greater interaction and active participation of the patient thanks to connected technologies – says Gandolfo – The impact on the role of the doctor and on the doctor-patient relationship will also be discussed”. For Macrì “the debate will focus on the use of Artificial Intelligence as a tool to support health – he explains – with practical examples of how it can improve diagnosis, treatment and management of diseases, making the work of healthcare professionals more efficient”.

“In recent years, the applications of artificial intelligence in medicine have seen significant growth, arousing growing interest – says Vito Tummino, of the Fism Board of Arbitrators – This requires an expansion of skills on the part of healthcare professionals, to keep up with technological evolution and be able to exploit all the opportunities”. Finally Furio Colivicchi, vice president of Fism: “The conference represents a unique opportunity for healthcare professionals, innovators and technologists to discuss how artificial intelligence is transforming the healthcare sector, offering new solutions and opportunities to improve the quality of life and care of patients”.