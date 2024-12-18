On the brink of a new institutional war between Betis and Sevillethe message of affection transmitted by two of the most symbolic footballers of both clubs contrasted with the reality of the offices. Joaquín Sánchez and Jesus Navas They coincided last Tuesday at the Andalucía de los Deportes 2023 awards ceremony, since both were awarded “for their extensive sporting careers and achieved successes.”

Both athletes came out on stage together to collect their awards, they merged into a loving hug and Joaquín dedicated a few words of encouragement to the palacewho is not taking his imminent retirement too well: «Now you are going to enjoy yourself. He will be missed. We have sacrificed a lot. What we have done is play soccer since we were very little. Like when they call you to go out and you have to say ‘I can’t’. That sacrifice is rewarded in the end. Now they call me and I tell them ‘you’ve already messed me up’ (laughs). Congratulations to Jesús Navas for that race. Because of how you are as a person. More than deserved. Now you will continue enjoying your life but from another background. But congratulations because you have made a career Jesus and you deserve it.

For his part, the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Morenothanked and valued the figures of both footballers through their social networks: «They are a source of pride! Two cracks. Two great captains who have demonstrated their knowledge of being on and off the field. Sport is also harmony, and we Andalusians are demonstrating it. Thank you for your example!”, assured the President.

A harmony that does not prevail right now between both clubs, which have seen how the treatment between them has intensified after the TAD sanction imposed on Isaac, Juanlu and Carmonafor which they missed Navas’ last game at the Sánchez-Pizjuán. Sevilla plans to sever institutional relations with Betis this Wednesday, while the Verdiblancos defend their position, claiming that “the symbols do not touch each other.”