Dhe Mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, has warned of political disputes after criticism from President Volodymyr Zelenskyj. “The key to Ukraine’s success after Russia’s attack on our country is cohesion, both nationally and internationally,” Klitschko told “Bild am Sonntag”. “We must continue to work together to defend the country and protect the infrastructure.”

Selenskyj criticized Klitschko on Friday, who went into politics after his success as boxing world champion. The President complained that the restoration of the power supply, especially in the capital after Russian attacks, was progressing slowly.

Klitschko now assured that a solution was being worked on at “record speed”. “The city has water again and 95 percent heating, now we are mainly working on getting the electricity back everywhere.” The situation in the city of Cherson in southern Ukraine, which was recaptured two weeks ago, was even more difficult than in Kyiv. From there, the government began evacuating civilians. A train brought 100 people to the city of Khmelnytskyi in the west of the country. Saturday is the 276th day of Ukraine’s defense against invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the war more than nine months ago, held appointments in Moscow on Friday. He spoke to the mothers of soldiers deployed in Ukraine, met the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, and attended the anniversary of the Russian armaments holding Rostec.







Six million points of consumption still without electricity

With a swarm of around 70 rockets and cruise missiles, Russia fired at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Wednesday, causing serious damage. It was the eighth such wave of attacks since mid-October.

On Wednesday evening after the attack, twelve million points of consumption were without electricity across the country, said Zelenskyj. On Friday evening there were still six million consumption points. The loss of electricity means that many places have no water or heating either. Internet and phone work poorly.

Zelenskyj warned people to be frugal, even when there is light. “If there is electricity, it does not mean that you can switch on several powerful electrical devices at the same time.” The EU wants to supply Ukraine with 40 generators. This was announced by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after a conversation with Selenskyj. The devices could each supply a small to medium-sized hospital with electricity.







Civilians are being taken out of Kherson

Because of the difficult situation in Cherson, the Ukrainian government took the first civilians out of the recaptured city. The Ministry of Infrastructure announced that 26 of the 100 evacuees were children and 6 were sick. They would be accommodated in the Khmelnytskyi area, which is considered safe, and would receive the usual state support for internally displaced persons.

Under pressure from Ukrainian attacks, Russian troops returned Cherson to the Ukrainians in mid-November after eight months of occupation. But the infrastructure has been destroyed and supplies are difficult. The government is therefore advising mothers with children in particular to leave the city temporarily.

According to EU Commission Vice-President Dubravka Suica, the refugees from Ukraine scattered across Europe will not return immediately to their homeland even after the end of the war. “Their schools are destroyed, their houses are destroyed, their jobs are lost,” Suica told the editorial network Germany (Saturday). Host countries such as Germany or Poland would have to be prepared for refugees from Ukraine to stay for years.

Putin: Use experience in the fight against western weapons

According to President Putin, the Russian armaments industry should use the experience gained in the Ukraine war in the fight against modern western weapons. This would improve the quality, reliability and combat capability of Russian weapon systems, Putin said. He attended an event in Moscow marking the 15th anniversary of the state holding Rostec. This brings together around 700 Russian high-tech companies, mainly in the armaments sector.

Putin also met the head of the republic Kadyrov from Chechnya. The Kremlin said it was about the deployment of Chechen troops in Ukraine. The small republic provides several thousand men, whose combat value is disputed. The dictatorial ruling Kadyrov repeatedly criticizes the failure of the regular Russian army in Ukraine.

That will be important on Saturday

Export of Ukrainian grain through three Black Sea ports continues. Two freighters with soybeans left for Spain and Turkey on Friday, according to the control center in Istanbul. According to this information, 28 freighters are waiting in the Turkish straits for controls on their way to or from Ukraine. The United Nations and Turkey made the exports possible in agreements with Kyiv and Moscow.