Vladimir Kalinichenko, a former investigator for particularly important cases under the USSR Prosecutor General, has died. This was announced on Saturday, November 26, by Alexander Khinshtein, head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy.

“I knew Vladimir Ivanovich well. He was a very clean and “piece” person, a real example of what an honest investigator should be. Sincere condolences to family and friends! Eternal memory to a wonderful person and professional!” — he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Khinshtein noted that Kalinichenko did not live up to his 75th birthday exactly a week.

Vladimir Kalinichenko from 1980-1992 was an investigator for particularly important cases under the USSR Prosecutor General. During his career, he took part in the investigation of many high-profile cases. So, Kalinichenko revealed the murder of KGB officer Vyacheslav Afanasyev in the Moscow metro, committed in 1980. He also investigated the “Sochi”, “cotton”, “Kazakh” and other cases.

Since 1994, Kalinichenko has been practicing law, in 2008 he was awarded the title of Honorary Lawyer of Russia.

Kalinichenko wrote several books about his work.