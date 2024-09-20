Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 20/09/2024 – 20:39

The Flow Group, responsible for the podcast of the same name, has changed the venue for the debate between candidates for Mayor of São Paulo to Clube Sírio, which will take place at 7 pm next Monday, the 23rd. The event was scheduled to take place in the auditorium of the International Diffusion Center (CDI) of the University of São Paulo (USP), but the Academic Center XI de Agosto, of the USP Law School, called for a protest this Friday, the 20th, against the presence of candidates Pablo Marçal (PRTB) and Ricardo Nunes (MDB) at the university. The information was confirmed by Flow to Estadão.

This is the second time Flow has changed venues. The debate was originally scheduled to take place in the Salão Nobre of the Faculty of Law, in the city center, and was moved to the CDI auditorium, in the West Zone.

Given the debate being moved to the Clube Sírio, Nunes’ campaign announced that the mayor will not be attending. “We have already informed Flow that, given this, we will not be attending. And we are available for a hearing,” he said in a statement. The assessment is that the change was made at the last minute and there is no reason to attend a debate that could have a hostile atmosphere, even with the change of location.

Marçal’s campaign has not made an official statement, but an ally told Estadão that he will attend. Tabata Amaral (PSB) has decided to attend and Marina Helena (Novo) has also confirmed her presence. The advisors of Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) and José Luiz Datena (PSDB) did not respond.

Candidates and their campaigns have complained about the high number of debates in this election campaign. The forecast is that by the end of the first round, 11 meetings will be held to discuss proposals, which would be a historic record.

In calling for the protest, XI de Agosto states that quality public debate is important, but that the debates held to date have served as a stage for the “propagation of fascist ideas without the slightest commitment to the truth”.

“The deplorable actions of the far right, represented by the convicted fraudster Pablo Marçal and the shameful Bolsonarism of Ricardo Nunes, accused of physically abusing his wife, completely distorted the logic of the electoral debates,” said the academic center in a post on social media.

The mayor’s wife, Regina Carnovale Nunes, filed a police report in 2011 accusing him of domestic violence. Nunes said the document was forged, but later corrected himself and said that he actually meant that the story behind the complaint was false. He denies having assaulted his wife.

The XI de Agosto also states that the Faculty of Law at Largo São Francisco is a historic trench of the democratic struggle, but that this commitment does not include “spaces that lend the prestige and respect of the Arcades [da faculdade] to irresponsible and criminal candidacies”.

The student organization also complained that it was not informed about the debate taking place there, as is tradition. “It is unacceptable that, at the invitation of a few students, we all receive guests at our Faculty who do not respect democracy,” it stated.