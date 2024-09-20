Energy | Microsoft wants to buy the infamous nuclear power plant and put that unit back into service

Energy|In 1979, the core of reactor number two at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant melted down.

A technology giant Microsoft wants to buy a nuclear power plant whose second unit was the site of the worst nuclear accident in US history in 1979.

The company’s goal is to restart the undamaged unit of the nuclear power plant and harness it for the electricity consumption of its data centers, news agency Reuters reports.

Energy company Constellation has signed an agreement with Microsoft to restart the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania, in what is being described as the first time such a nuclear power unit has been brought back into service.

However, permits have not yet been applied for commissioning the power plant. Approval is required from federal, state and local authorities.

In an accident in 1979, the reactor core of the second unit of the nuclear power plant partially melted, due to which radioactive radiation was released into the environment. However, the amount of radioactive material was so small that it did not pose a danger to people living near the power plant.

Now the goal is to commission the more than five-decade-old number one unit, which was closed for financial reasons in 2019. According to Reuters, the commission is expected to be difficult.

Technology industry data centers require more and more energy to expand and maintain AI and cloud services. According to Reuters, nuclear energy has become a popular option for technology companies involved in various climate commitments. Nuclear energy is also considered to be a more reliable alternative compared to solar or wind power.

Constellation plans to spend 1.6 billion dollars, which corresponds to approximately 1.4 billion euros, to start up the power plant. The commissioning of the power plant is expected to take place by 2028.

According to the agreement between Microsoft and Constellation, the technology company would buy energy from the power plant for 20 years. The nuclear power plant unit would produce 835 megawatts of electricity, which corresponds to the energy needs of approximately 700,000 homes.

Microsoft’s intentions are gaining support and raising concerns in Pennsylvania. of The New York Times according to 57 percent of the state’s residents supported the restart of the nuclear power plant on the condition that the restart does not lead to new taxes or increases in the price of electricity.

In August, a dozen protesters stood at the gates of the power plant to remember the accident, due to which people living nearby had to be evacuated from the site. Although the accident claimed no victims, it is said to have spread panic among the residents.