Innovation. Even more distinctive, sporty and future-oriented, these are the qualities that define the new BMW X2 and, for the first time, with a 100% electric option, the iX2

The noticeably larger dimensions and the marked coupé silhouette show in its exterior design the leap in development taken by the new BMW X2.

Saturday, March 9, 2024, 12:07











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The noticeably larger dimensions and the marked coupé silhouette clearly show in its exterior design the leap in development taken by the new BMW X2. The progressive character of the new model is also evident in the fully electric BMW iX2 variant, as well…