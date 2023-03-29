Russians will receive up to 36 thousand rubles from the state under the voluntary savings program

The authorities explained to the Russians the terms of the program of voluntary savings for old age. According to the principle of co-financing, citizens will receive from the state up to 36 thousand rubles a year. About it informs RBC with reference to the presentation of the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Russia, presented at the Public Council of the department.

The coefficient of state support will vary depending on the income of citizens; funds from the National Wealth Fund (NWF) and the Social Fund will be directed for these purposes.

All program participants are divided into three categories. The first category is Russians with an average monthly income of up to 80 thousand rubles. Co-financing will be calculated one to one. It will be necessary to contribute 36 thousand rubles a year to the program, and the state will double this amount.

The second has an average monthly income of 80-150 thousand rubles, the coefficient is calculated according to the formula one ruble of the state for two rubles of a citizen. In order to receive the maximum amount of financing, it will be necessary to invest 72,000 rubles in the long-term savings program per year.

The third category is citizens with an income of more than 150 thousand rubles, the state will give them one ruble for four rubles of income. To receive the maximum 36 thousand rubles of co-financing, you should invest 144 thousand rubles a year.

The agreement on participation in the program will be concluded for at least 15 years. Payments can be received earlier: upon reaching the age of 55 and 60 for women and men, respectively.

Also, Russians will have the opportunity for an annual tax deduction of up to 52 thousand rubles with an investment of 400 thousand rubles, and savings insurance in the amount of up to 2.8 million rubles.

On March 23, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin recalled that social pensions would be additionally indexed from April 1, and their growth for the year would be 13.5 percent. The April increase will be carried out in addition to the indexation, which took place in June last year. Then payments were increased by 10 percent, and now they will grow by another 3.3 percent.