The Colombian Football Federation announced on Tuesday the list of 23 summoned for a new work cycle of the Colombian Women’s National Team, that follows his preparation for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Those led by Nelson Abadía will have two friendly matches in April: on Friday the 7th they will visit France in Clermont Ferrand and four days later they will play against Italy in Rome.

The great absent from the call is Leicy Santos, the Atlético de Madrid player, who is just coming back from an injury that took her off the pitch for a month. She reappeared in the classic against Real Madrid.

Photo: Colombian Football Federation

As is customary in Abadía, players with extensive experience in the National Team such as Natalia Gaitan, captain for many years, and Yoreli Rincon are not part of the list, just like Vanessa Cordoba.

Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

Since the end of the Copa América, Colombia has played nine games, with a record of eight wins and one draw.

The call of the Colombian Women’s National Team

Archers: Catalina Pérez (Avaí Kindermann, Brazil), Katherine Tapia (Palmeiras, Brazil), Sandra Sepúlveda (Independiente Medellín).

Defenses: Ana María Guzmán (Deportivo Pereira), Carolina Arias (Junior), Daniela Caracas (Espanyol, Spain), Daniela Arias (America), Jorelyn Carabalí (Atlético Mineiro, Brazil), Lorena Bedoya (Real Brasilia, Brazil), Manuela Vanegas (Real Society, Spain).

Midfielders: Daniela Montoya (National), Diana Carolina Ospina (America), Lady Andrade (Real Brasilia, Brazil), María Camila Reyes (Santa Fe), Marcela Restrepo (Oux Logroño, Spain).

Front: Catalina Usme (America), Elexa Bahr (America), Ingrid Guerra (Atlético Mineiro, Brazil), Ivonne Chacón (Valencia, Spain), Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid, Spain), Mayra Ramírez (Levante, Spain), Yisela Cuesta (Ferroviaria , Brazil).

