The hero of the video for the song “The Ice is Melting,” Denis Stepanov from Ukhta, died in the Northern Military District zone

Natives of the Komi Republic Ruslan Rochev and Denis Stepanov, who became famous thanks to their participation in the video for the song “The Ice is Melting” by the Ukrainian group “Mushrooms,” died in the special operation zone (SVO). This was announced by the head of the region Vladimir Uyba on the social network “In contact with”.

“I express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Private Denis Vladimirovich Stepanov and Sergeant Ruslan Vasilyevich Rochev,” Uiba wrote.

Stepanov was born in Ukhta. He served as an assistant grenade launcher in a rifle squad. Rochev was born in the village of Vizinga, served as a machine gunner in a Marine Corps squad.

“Our fellow countrymen are true patriots. They did not spare their lives, defending with arms in their hands the interests of Russia, the freedom and independence of our people,” said the head of the republic.

Earlier it was reported that in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russian actress Polina Menshikh was killed during shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). She went to the region to perform.