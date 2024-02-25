His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, offered his condolences on the death of the late Noura Humaid Saeed Mohammed Al Shamsi, sister of Sheikh Ali bin Humaid Al Shamsi.

His Highness, during his visit to the condolence council at the Council of the Honorable Secretary in the Mushayrif area of ​​Ajman, today, expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathies to the family and relatives of the deceased, asking the Almighty to cover her with His vast mercy, dwell her in His spacious paradise, and inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi also offered his condolences on the death of the late Aousha Humaid Khalfan Al-Shaqoush Al-Moeen, the widow of the late Hilal Al-Zuraim.

Today, His Highness the Ruler of Ajman, during his visit to the condolence council at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in the Al Jurf area in Ajman, expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased and her relatives, asking the Almighty Lord to cover her with his vast mercy and forgiveness, to dwell her in spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace.

During the offering of condolences, His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department, and Yousef Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Protocol and Hospitality Department.