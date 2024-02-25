We have removed the Ferragnez from the Zebedees!

Last Sunday was an auspicious day. Alba signanda lapillus dies, our much wiser ancestors would have said.

In fact, on Sunday 18 February, Federico Leonardo Lucia has packed his bags and removed himself from the zebedei of the Italian people and those of his wife Chiara Ferragni.

The bride, on the other hand, had already done so ideally some time before, when she stumbled upon a story of panettone, doves, dolls and, it seems (we are in Italy), fake charity, mockingly fulfilling the prophecy written on her t-shirt for Sanremo 2023, ” Feel free”. She now she is.

And to say that 2023 was also a fruitful year given that, among other events, we had witnessed the separation of the Tottis, with Ilary Blasi dumped by the big boy.

In the meantime, however, we can ask ourselves about the role of influencers, this new race that is raging in the world thanks to the Internet but which has found particular acceptance and hauberk in Italy (and it seemed like you).

Chiara Ferragni has built an empire on nothing. Or rather she built it with the imponderable material of dreams, the pink cotton candy of the “gne gne” that Italians like so much, on the little moves and the little voices, all dressed in pink like a Po Valley Barbie and her blonde curls cascading over her rosy cheeks them too.

And here are the millions of followers who took the bait and who are now also being investigated by the judiciary to understand if they are true or not. Judiciary which among other things is also investigating her.

The trouble began at last year's Sanremo, when in an excess of megalomania Fedez had kissed Rosa Chemical on the mouth while they mimed sexual intercourse to the laughter of the audience, in one of the lowest points reached by Rai in its history. Everyone was laughing, everyone was laughing but someone, or rather someone, had been magically stung by Sora Invidia and that was Ferragni to whom her husband had literally stolen the stage from her. And for a couple that exists only thanks to external visibility, this is a bad blow.

And then, despite the blanket of exasperated exhibitionism, it is also necessary to recall good old Freud who said that “biology is destiny” and in the end the influencer is female, with all due respect to all the “liquids” in the universeand she married a male and seeing him gobbled up by another male may have, so to speak, healthily upset her.

Let's then draw a veil over when To celebrate a birthday, the Ferragnez rented a supermarket, spilling and trampling the food, after the usual social sermons about the “hungry of the world”.

Another factor that the imperial couple lost was that of politics.

The Ferragnez, as known, “are left-wing”, and they have never skimped on the ztlettist and fashionable radical-chicism, with continuous references to mood themes, as they say, namely exasperated feminism, LGBTQ and so on.

Giorgia Meloni herself was rightly able to illustrate with synthetic precision and heartfelt dialectical transport the negative social model for young people represented by the two.

Now we have finally taken them away from the Zebedei or rather from the Cabasisi and already someone, who lived and prospered in the timely chronicle of their heroic deeds, misses them.

We do not.