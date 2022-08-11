August 12 2022 02:21
Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)
The rise of the “Calipin” star began in the center of the Arabian Peninsula, which appears from August 11, and is visible on the southeastern horizon, and coincides with the rise of the position of the prose, the sixth of the summer season, and the eighth position of the moon, which is called the “Claypin”.
And “the two clips” are southern stars, and it was mentioned that they are from “al-Kalb” meaning effort and thirst, because they appear at the end of the heat, and the time of the coming of the stressful “weaknesses of the weather”, which are high humidity with the persistence of high temperatures.
Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, stated that with the rise of the “Calibis”, the surface waters subside, the toxins and storms subside, the humidity increases and the ripening of pomegranates and grapes begins. The Arabian Peninsula, such as the hoopoe, the income and the saffari.
He said: In the Emirates, during this period, some plants bloom, including: astragalus, al-Ashkar, al-Markh, sapphire, beads, bitter melon, al-Ashraj, lath, bramble, and some types of acacia. It is desirable in the prose to continue eating cold foods and drinks, buttermilk from milk, and taking a shower with cold water.
He pointed out that with the rise of the stalk or the “clipin”, some natural changes occur as the ground cools and the season of transferring the rum and palm shoots begins, and the star of Suhail is seen in the southern half of the Arabian Peninsula, and its rise is preceded by the period of “Suhail’s porch.” The stars of the prose rise, including 3 stars that the Arabs believed in the past to be a plank spread by the lion as if it were a piece of cloud. And they used to say: The lion extended his arms and then scattered, and the scattering is the star of the beehive cluster and bears the number M44 of the classification of nebulae, galaxies and star clusters, and it is an open star cluster in the constellation of Cancer, and “Galileo” was the first to observe it with his telescope and saw that it exceeds 40 stars.
Al-Jarwan referred to the saying of the Arab scholar: “If the scattered seed came out, the basra was harvested, and the date palm was harvested with a spool, and the livestock was given a room, and not a drop was left in the same udder.”
He added: It is said that if the feather falls, it looks at the ground with one of its eyes, and if the forehead falls, it looks with both eyes. It means that she looked with one of her eyes, i.e. the earth was emboldened to the plant, and she looked with both eyes, i.e. it got hot and sour, so it became more and more emboldened to the plant. It is the first star of the season of “Al-Qayed Relaxers” because the taste of the date-palm laden with the ripened dates becomes heavy, and because the necklace or rope on the neck of the camel becomes slack due to the weakness and emaciation of the camel at the end of the sweltering season. It is said that the camel does not yearn for water except when it rises to the rank of the two crosses.
Al-Jarwan said: The Arabs of the desert used to call my donkeys the Greeks “the klipin,” from the dog, meaning thirst. Titans “Titans”.
