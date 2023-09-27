Things within Chivas are not good at all, it is clear that the team is in its worst shape so far in 2023 and the club does not have the sporting arguments to be able to add wins even against the weakest squads in the league. MX League. To this we must add that the matter internally is not the best, since it is no secret to anyone that a sector of the squad no longer has the same faith in the figure of Paunovic.
Getting out of the crisis will be complex, the Guadalajara team is full of tension internally. The coaching staff and management offer poor speeches of arguments to try to calm the fury of the fans, but nothing is working, and the reality is that the partiality of the herd has reached its final point of tolerance, and as proof of this the latest boos that have occurred received who they previously saw as the big star, Alexis Vega.
Once again Alexis had a substitute role within Chivas, the player was requested by Paunovic as a possible solution against Mazatlán, which is why he entered the field at the beginning of the second half. Upon entering the field of play and just as happened against Pachuca days ago, Vega was received with a huge and unison boo from the people of Guadalajara, who have grown tired of waiting for Vega to make the difference he should, well, no. He is only the best paid on the team, he is the best paid in the history of the club.
