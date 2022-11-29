The Region is below the national average in terms of Internet use, as well as in the relationship of citizens with public administrations. 53.5% of residents in the Region of Murcia between the ages of 16 and 74 bought online in the last three months, according to data from the ‘Survey on Equipment and Use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) in the Households’ published by the INE.

In this way, the Region of Murcia is below the national average, which was 55.3% in a ranking led by the autonomous city of Melilla (66.4%), the Community of Madrid (62%) and Aragon (58.4%). The Canaries, on the other hand, were the ones who bought less on the Internet (38.8%).

Murcia is also behind the country’s average in terms of the percentage of people who have used the Internet in the last three months, with 93.5% compared to the general data for the country, which reached 94.5%. In fact, the Region is the tenth community in terms of Internet use in the aforementioned period. Leading the way are Melilla (99%), the Balearic Islands (97.1%) and Madrid (96.9%).

The rate of daily Internet users -those who access it at least five times a week- was also lower in the Region than in the country as a whole. Thus, in the Community it stood at 85.7%, compared to 87.1% of the Spanish average.

On the other hand, the Region of Murcia is at the bottom, with 74.7%, along with Extremadura (69.8%) in terms of the percentage of citizens between the ages of 16 and 74 who accessed web pages or Internet applications. the Public Administrations. In Spain, this figure rose to 79.7%, according to the INE.

Regarding the number of contacts with the Public Administrations, in the Region citizens registered an average of 2.8, while the national average rises to 3 contacts.

About 10% of Murcian workers do it from home



According to the survey, up to 3.3 million people in Spain, this is 14% of employed people between the ages of 16 and 74, claim to have teleworked during the week prior to the consultation. For their part, 18.9% stated that they had not done so, even though their work allowed them to, and 67.1% highlighted that their employment does not allow this option. Specifically in the Region of Murcia, workers who carry out their jobs from home range from 8.1 to 10%.

This same study shows that the incidence of teleworking is higher in women than in men: 14.3% compared to 13.7%. In addition, it is more common in workers between 35 and 44 years of age (15.5%), compared to 7% in the 16 to 24-year-old age group.

On the other hand, according to the INE, the higher the level of studies, the higher the percentage of the employed population that uses teleworking. In people who completed university studies, the option of teleworking rises to 26.8% at the national level, while in workers who studied secondary school or less, the percentage falls to 1.7%.