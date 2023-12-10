The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) predicts maximum temperatures of 28 degrees in the Region of Murcia for this Monday, the highest in the entire country. And it is not an exception. It is also expected to be above average in Melilla and Valencia (both with 26 degrees) and in Santa Cruz de Tenerife (25).

Lorca, according to Meteorology, will reach 28 degrees this Monday; while Murcia hopes to score 27 and Cartagena will remain at 22.

Likewise, the Aemet sets the minimum temperatures in the Community at 11 degrees, far from the 3 degrees in Ávila or the 4 in Teruel.

The day will have slightly cloudy skies, tending to cloudy with high clouds in the second half of the day. On the coast there will be intervals of low morning clouds, without ruling out fog. Minimum temperatures are expected to rise in the western half, with few changes in the rest; rising maximums, being locally notable.

On Tuesday temperatures will continue to rise and will even remain close to 30 degrees, a totally anomalous situation even for the Region of Murcia, accustomed to mild winters. Lorca expects to reach 29 degrees, while Murcia will have 28, Caravaca 26, Yecla 25 and Cartagena will once again register 22. In none of the large towns will the minimum temperatures drop below 10 degrees. There will be skies with cloudy intervals of high clouds, without ruling out mists or morning fogs on the coast. Light winds will also occur, with moderate intervals, with a westerly component.