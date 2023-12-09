The Region of Murcia remains a leading community in the increase in furniture exports, with a growth of 10.8 percent between January and September 2023, compared to the same period of the previous year. They are almost seven points more than the national average, which stands at 4 percent.

This is clear from the report published by the National Association of Furniture Manufacturers and Exporters of Spain (Anieme), which shows that the Region is the second fastest growing community, only behind Galicia.

From the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Business, through the Development Institute (Info), several actions have been carried out to support the sector so far this year. Among them, the direct mission to Peru and Colombia, in which seven regional companies in the sector participated.

The reverse mission also stands out within the framework of the Yecla Furniture Fair, which attracted 14 companies from Italy, Benelux, Germany and Morocco to learn first-hand about the offer of regional products.

In total, the Region sold furniture worth 103 million euros abroad, while in the same period of the previous year the figure stood at 93 million. The main destinations for regional exports are France (45.7 percent), Italy (10.1 percent), Portugal (9.5 percent) and the United Kingdom (7.7 percent).

The Minister of Economy, Finance and Business, Luis Alberto Marín, stated that “companies in the sector in the Region are making a great effort in innovation and design to adapt to the demands of increasingly demanding consumers, which explains not only the consolidation and the strength of the sector’s exports, but also that we occupy leading positions in sales growth, year after year.

The 15 percent increase in sales to France, the main furniture export destination of the Region of Murcia, stands out, which has acquired regional furniture worth 47.4 million until September of this year. But the most significant increase is that of Italy, with an increase of 131.4 percent, which has purchased 10 percent of total sales, which represents the acquisition of furniture worth 10.4 million euros.

In the ranking of furniture exporting provinces, the Region of Murcia is in position number seven, ahead of the Basque Country, Navarra or Castilla-La Mancha.