A birthmark on her face that has affected her life for years, but enough is enough: the story of a girl called Danielle Lipple

This girl’s story has traveled around the world and has become a source of inspiration for many women. Her name is Danielle Lippleis 28 years old and lives in Michigan.

Almost no woman sees herself as beautiful, is able to accept her flaws and tries to hide them in every way. Sometimes, paranoia even leads her to isolate herself and avoid socializing, however fear of being judged. That’s exactly what happened to Danielle Lipple, who wore a mask for years until she realized how important it was to accept herself.

The 28-year-old was born with one desire for wine red color which takes up most of her neck and face. As a teenager she began to feel ashamed, a hide under layers of foundation. She didn’t go to the beach with friends, she couldn’t have a stable relationship with a friend or boyfriend. Then one day, she understood that that desire was part of her and that others had to accept it too. It made her beautiful in its own way and it certainly wasn’t the only thing that represented who she was. So she Danielle tried to make herself known for who she is and discovered she is loved by many people.

Mine is a genetic pathology, a vascular malformation that involves abnormal development of blood vessels and takes the form of a birthmark on the neck and face. When I was little I attracted attention and there were many questions asked of my mother. As I grew up I started to feel ashamed, I never left the house without makeup. And she needed a lot of it to cover me. I didn’t stay over to sleep with friends, or I waited until I was alone to take off my make-up and I woke up before everyone else to put on make-up. One day my lip also started to get bigger, everything was a nightmare.

Then one day Danielle decided to find out about her condition. She wanted to understand precisely what was happening to her face. It was then that she discovered that there are in the world many people in the same situation as him and also managed to have some comparisons.

It was a blessing. I also have to thank my parents. It is very difficult to manage a child who grows up with a medical condition, a visible one at that, which pushes her to have difficulty managing her identity and relationship with herself. I, however, have always known who I am, what I want and what I am worth, beyond my desire

Danielle underwent several surgeriesespecially to reduce the size of your lip and to make the color of the birthmark lighter.