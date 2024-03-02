Chadian President Mohamed Idriss Deby said on Saturday that he intends to run in the presidential elections scheduled for this year.

Addressing his supporters and state officials, Deby announced his candidacy for the elections scheduled to be held from May to June.

He said: “It is with a mixture of honor, humility, responsibility and gratitude that I accept this nomination.”

Mohamed Idriss Déby took power in 2021 after his father, Idriss Déby Itno, was killed in clashes with rebels.