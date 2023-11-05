Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan will meet in an exciting Champions League duel. Both teams come with different stories this season, and the clash promises to be a crucial confrontation.
AC Milan, on the other hand, have had a mixed start in the Champions League, picking up just 2 points out of a possible 9 in their first two games. In the Italian league, Milan were leading until recently, but a recent loss to Juventus has relegated them to third place. Despite these obstacles, players like Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao have been standouts in the league, contributing a total of 7 goals between them. Yesterday they lost at home against Udinese.
Possible lineup for Milan vs PSG
Goalie: Maignan
Defenses: Tomori, Thiaw, Florenzi and Calabria
Midfielders: Musah, Krunic, Reijnders
Forwards: Pulisic, Rafael Leão and Giroud
PSG is going through a difficult moment in its season. Although they have managed to make up ground in the French league and currently sit in third place, they have yet to find their best form in Europe. Their last setback was a 4-1 defeat against Newcastle in the Champions League, although they managed to turn things around by beating Milan in the final group stage match. However, you cannot underestimate a team full of stars like Kylian Mbappé and newcomer Manuel Ugarte, a Uruguayan defensive pivot who has been in excellent form and is already wreaking havoc on the rival defense.
Possible lineup for PSG vs Milan
Goalie: Donnarumma
Defenses: Lucas, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Mukiele
Midfielders: Zaïre-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha,
Forwards: Dembélé, Ramos and Mbappé
