Roberta Cortesi, who disappeared from Malaga, Spain, has been found on November 25th. The Farnesina confirmed this to Adnkronos. The 36-year-old is originally from Osio Sotto in the province of Bergamo. According to what we learn, the 36-year-old, who moved to Spain two years ago, is at the home of a new boyfriend and she claims to have lost her mobile phone.

Since November 25, Cortesi had no longer been traceable since, at 12.20 that day, she last logged into WhatsApp to say goodbye to her mother before going to work. Her sister, according to what 'Who has seen it' reports on X about her, said that she would get in touch with her. The family members, who had launched an appeal on the popular television programme, thank everyone for the help and affection shown.