The Portuguese Police will begin this week, at the request of the German authorities, to search again for the British girl Madeleine McCann in a reservoir 50 kilometers from the tourist complex of Algarve, in southern Portugal. It was in this area that she lost track of her 16 years ago.

The main version of her disappearance is that McCan was kidnapped on the night of May 3, 2007 while she was sleeping with her two little brothers in a hotel room in Praia da Luz, where the family was on vacation.

The intention of the German Police is to check if there are still mortal remains in the place or evidence that can provide new information to the investigation. The search will take place, according to Cadena Ser, in the Arade reservoir, one of the places most frequented by the main suspect in the case, the German Christian Bruekner, when he lived in the area of ​​Praia da Luz at the time. Brueckner, who has behind him an extensive criminal record for sexual abuse and pedophilia, is currently in prison in his country after being convicted of other crimes.

Suspicions against Brueckner gained weight after he was extradited from Portugal to Germany in 2017 accused of sexually abusing minors in Greece. The investigation of his movements showed, thanks to the trace of his mobile phone, that he was near the vacation complex where the McCanns were staying the night the little girl disappeared.