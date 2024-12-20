The neighborhoods begin to collapse with heralds, parades and royal pages that mobilize municipal services, while the City Council, which supports the majority, continues without setting limits.



12/20/2024



Updated at 09:34 a.m.





The arrival of the Three Wise Men It is one of the most anticipated holidays for children and families at the beginning of the year. Days before the parade organized by the Ateneo de Sevilla on the afternoon of January 5, they are…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only