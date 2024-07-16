The extreme heat is holding all of Italy in check and continues to claim victims. A 57-year-old man, resident in Olbia, died this afternoon on the beach of Pittulonguin northern Sardinia. The tragedy occurred while the man was spending a day at the beach alone. Temperatures in the area exceeded 35 degrees, probably contributing to the illness that was fatal.

Fatal fall for a 57-year-old man: he was lying on his sunbed on the beach

The 57-year-old was lying on a bed when, presumably due to the intense heatsuffered a sudden illness. The people under the umbrella noticed the critical situation and promptly alerted the lifeguards and the staff of the beach establishment, who called 118. Despite the use of the defibrillator present on the beach and the timely intervention of the rescuers and the helicopter rescue, there was nothing that could be done for the man. The Carabinieri and the Coast Guard also arrived on site to ascertain what had happened.

Heat alert, weather forecast in Italy

On Wednesday, July 17, Northern Italy will be characterized by mainly good weather with clear skies, although there may be isolated thunderstorms on the Alpine borders. In the Center, the Caronte anticyclone will bring a very hot day, with clear skies and maximum temperatures that will reach peaks of 38°C. In the South, the Charon anticyclone will be the undisputed protagonist with good weather everywhere and maximum temperatures above 35 degrees.

On Thursday 18th July Northern Italy will see stable and sunny weatherwith the possibility of rare afternoon showers in Alto Adige and intense heat. In the Center, the Caronte anticyclone will continue to influence the weather, with a sunny day and partly cloudy skies, while maximum temperatures will reach up to 37 degrees. In the South, the day will be clear or partly cloudy, with maximum temperatures above 35 degrees.

On Friday, July 19, the Caronte anticyclone will maintain partly cloudy skies in the North, but thunderstorms are expected in Trentino Alto Adige. In the Center, there will be mostly good weather with maximum temperatures reaching 37-38 degrees in Rome and Florence. In the South, the Caronte anticyclone will continue to bring good weather, with partly cloudy skies and maximum temperatures above 35-36°C.

The heat extreme will continue to characterize the next few days throughout Italy, bringing discomfort and health risks. The competent authorities recommend caution, especially for the most fragile subjects.

