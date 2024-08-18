A new era begins within the Chelseaas it is now under the command of Enzo Marescaa coach who will seek to exploit the potential that the London team has within its squad. Despite this, the start is not being easy after a discouraging preseason where the results were not the best. Added to this, the Blues They have an excess of pieces in the squad, 45 players to be exact. Because of this, management is preparing a total clean-up where they hope to close at least nine sales by the end of the summer.
The idea of Chelsea is to cut at least ten players in the last weeks of the market, although the club does not want all of them to be loans, as this would be a step towards the problem being repeated next year, therefore, those in London want at least to close the total sale or definitive exchange of nine names from the squad, which are the following: Conor Gallagher, Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku, Trevoh Chalobah, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Carney Chukwuemeka, Noni Madueke, David Datro Fofana and Armando Broja.
None of these names will be taken into account by Maresca for a stellar role, therefore, they are for sale even at prices below their market value, because in addition to reducing the squad, the London team is in urgent need of obtaining income to balance finances. It is important to remember that the club is under investigation for mismanagement of the Fair-Play financial and selling footballers would be important to achieve stability.
