Ruiz Re continues its expansion in Andalusia with the incorporation of Segurisla, a brokerage located in Isla Cristina (Huelva), led by Victoriano Martín, a professional with more than 36 years of experience in the insurance sector.

This operation represents the third opening in the region during the month of December, after the recent incorporation of two offices in Cádiz.

Consolidation of Ruiz Re in Western Andalusia

With this new alliance, Ruiz Re increases the number of offices managed in Western Andalusia to 11, strengthening its mediation network in the region. Juan Antonio Marín, Territorial Director of Ruiz Re in this area, celebrated the agreement and highlighted the strategic relevance of this new incorporation to consolidate the company’s growth in the Andalusian market.

Segurisla, founded in 2001, has three employees and an outstanding track record as a leading brokerage in its municipality. For Victoriano Martín, joining the Ruiz Re project represents “a step forward and a strong boost thanks to access to new technological and management tools.” Furthermore, he stressed that this alliance will allow it to offer more advantages to its clients without giving up the close treatment and personalized advice that has always characterized them.

A year of growth and expansion

Juan David Ruiz, CEO of Ruiz Re, highlighted that “the closing of 2024 has been especially important with the incorporation of these three offices in Andalusia.” He added that “our Andalusian family continues to grow with great professionals who share our values ​​and vision.”

Ruiz Re ends 2024 with 81 points of sale throughout Spain and more than 67 million euros in managed premiums, consolidating itself as a benchmark in the management of generational replacement projects in the insurance sector. Its model guarantees a sustainable transition, offering brokerages key resources to ensure the continuity of their businesses, clients and collaborators.