The number of women murdered at the hands of their partners continues to grow. This time it happened in the municipality of Ribeira, in A Coruña. Apparently, a man killed his wife with a knife and then tried to take his own life. The little son that they both have in common was not in the house at the time of the events, so he has not suffered any physical attack.

It was 5:30 p.m. when the Emergency Service phone rang. He was a person who reported that an altercation had occurred on Doctor Torres Street, located in the municipality of Ribeira. Instantly, whoever answered the call contacted the National Police, local agents, firefighters and health workers.

When all the officers arrived at the scene, the home where the couple lived, they found the woman dead. For his part, the alleged murderer was taken to the hospital in critical condition. And, after committing the murder, he tried to take his own life.

If it is confirmed that this is a new case of gender violence, it would be the first woman to die, so far this year, in A Coruña at the hands of her partner. In the total count, the figure rises to 7 murdered due to gender violence.