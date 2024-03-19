Son of a painted tiger? For some years now it has been rumored that William, Prince of Wales, the first in line to the British throne and heir to the British Crown, followed in the footsteps of his father Charles III of the United Kingdom, King of the United Kingdom. Let us remember that in the 90's, the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II was involved in a major scandal when he publicly confessed to having been unfaithful to his wife Diana, Princess of Wales (popularly known as Lady Di), with Camilla Parker Bowles. current Queen consort of the United Kingdom. After this context, Much has been said that Prince William would have been unfaithful to his wife Catherine, Princess of Walesknown as Kate Middletonmother of his three children George, Louis and Charlotte, heirs to the British crown.

Since 2019, The British Marchioness and former model Rose Hanbury has been identified as the third party in the marriage of William and Catherine, Princes of Wales. Given the rumors, The wife of David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, speaks for the first time about rumors of being the mistress of the future King of the United Kingdom and sovereign of the other fourteen kingdoms that are part of the Commonwealth of Nations.

Through his lawyers and through Business Insider, Rose Hanbury issued these brief words about the alleged romantic relationship with the Prince William“the rumors are completely false.”

It is worth mentioning that rumors of an affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury, were “stoked” by Kate Middleton's “disappearance” from the public eye. On January 17, Kensington Palace reported that the Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital “for planned abdominal surgery.” After spending 12 days at The London Clinic, she was discharged and returned to her home at Windsor Castle to continue recovering from the operation. Likewise, it was announced that her Royal Highness will resume her public duties before the end of Easter, March 31.

Since then, little has been known about Prince William's wife, which has sparked several rumors about her state of health and even conspiracy theories. In recent days, the American actor, comedian and television host Stephen Colberton his program “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, said as part of a comedy routine that Rose Hanbury was the reason for Kate Middleton's “disappearance”.

“I'm afraid I have worrying news about the royal family of England, the Kingdom has been in great turmoil over the apparent disappearance of Kate MiddletonWell, now Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband and the future king of England, William, having an affair. I think we all know who the supposed other woman is, say it with me, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. There have been rumors of an affair since 2019, according to the tabloids, back then when Kate supposedly confronted him about it he laughed and said there was nothing like that, huh, always a good response when your wife accuses you of doing trap,” said Stephen Colbert.

