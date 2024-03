Friday, March 15, 2024, 2:00 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

“Today we are proud of our work because we have approved the 2024 Municipal Budgets, which will allow Molina de Segura to advance and prosper on its path as a great city,” said the mayor, José Ángel Alfonso, after the budget was definitively approved. …