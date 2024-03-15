The Colombian women of the Real Madrid, Linda Caicedowas awarded this Thursday with the prize Five Star Player of February, after being the soccer player most voted for by the fans of the merengue team after her great performance last month.

Beautiful received the club's award at the sports headquarters of the real Madrid and after the recognition he expressed: “It is the first time I have received it and it makes me very happy. “I want to thank the club.”

Linda Caicedo, in action. Photo:EFE Share

Linda Caicedo She was the most voted player on the squad, surpassing her teammates and world stars such as Olga Carmona, Naomie Feller and Oihane Hernández.

“I'm very happy. I obviously want to thank the club, the fans and my teammates because without them all this would not have been possible. I'm very happy individually and we have to continue on that streak,” said the 19-year-old player. .

Linda Caicedo Photo:ALEJANDRO MATÍAS/KRONOS AGENCY Share

The Colombian shone in February with the jacket of the real Madrid scoring two goals in the Spanish Women's League. In addition, she scored three goals wearing the colors of the Colombia selection in the Women's Gold Cup, tournament in which the national team ended up being eliminated by the champions the United States.

Linda Caicedo will debut her individual award this Saturday, when Real Madrid hosts Eibar at home on matchday 20 of the Spanish Women's League, a competition in which the meringues are second with 46 points, 9 points behind the leader Barcelona.

