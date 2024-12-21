The person arrested for the attack in Germany is an Islamophobic Saudi doctor and sympathizer of the extreme right

The Magdeburg Christmas market was the scene this Friday of a massive car accident that caused five deaths, including a child, and at least 160 injuries of varying severity, according to the German press. As the hours go by, more details become known about the alleged motivations that led its author to rent a BMW SUV to drive into the crowd for 400 meters in this city halfway between Hannover and Berlin.

The German media have already detailed that the suspect is a 50-year-old Saudi doctor named Taleb Al Abdulmohsen who had lived in Germany since 2006, but who has long shown sympathies for the German far-right AfD and for personalities such as Elon Musk or the conspiracy podcaster Alex Jones.

Taleb A., as the German press calls him, is a specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy, according to the newspaper Welt. According to the same media, he was threatened with death for departing from Islam and Germany granted him a refugee permit in 2016, which gave him the right to permanent residence. He lived in Bernburg, 50 kilometers south of Magdeburg, and worked as a doctor in that city’s penitentiary center. In recent weeks, according to the local newspaper Magdeburger Zeitunghad missed work due to medical leave.

However, in the biography of Islamize Europe.” In addition, it links to a forum in which there was talk about moving to Europe as a refugee, but the header of said page reads: “My advice: do not seek asylum in Germany.”

In an interview he gave in 2009 to the newspaper Frankfurter Rundschau and cited by the EFE Agency, he said that many Saudi women came to him for protection after having been raped by the man on whom they depended. She added that the German asylum system was for these women a path to freedom. At some point he began to openly reject German immigration policy, and last November he published a message on his X account with “four demands from the Saudi opposition,” where he said that Germany had to protect its borders from illegal migration. He even accused the then chancellor Angela Merkel of wanting to Islamize Europe with her open borders policy.

A week ago, an interview of his was broadcast through an Islamophobic blog in the US in which he maintained that the German state had a secret operation to persecute former Saudi Muslims around the world, while granting asylum to Syrian jihadists.

He supported the far-right party Alternative for Germany and Elon Musk

In other social media messages he showed open sympathy for the AfD, the German far-right party, because he said it was the only party that fought Islam in Germany.

He also shared the opinions of Elon Musk, who finances far-right parties in Europe, as well as the British right-wing activist Tommy Robinson and the American podcaster Alex Jones, sentenced to compensate 1.5 billion dollars in damages in several trials to various people. for maintaining that the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre never happened.

In an interview that includes According to Der SpiegelTaleb A stated: “I can say from experience that everything Robinson says, what Musk says, what Alex Jones says, or anyone who is described by the mainstream media as a radical or a right-wing extremist, tells the truth. ”.