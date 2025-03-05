Sánchez Conde’s criteria is contrary to the Board of Prosecutors of the Criminal Section of the Supreme

Updated at 09: 36h.





The Prosecutor’s Office has opposed the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court to reopen the case of the PP councilor killed in 1997 by the terrorist band ETAMiguel Ángel Blanco, asking that the resources presented by the PP and the popular accusations exercised by the Dignity and Justice Association (DYJ) and the Villacisneros Foundation are inadmitted.

According to the writings to which Europa Press has had access, the Lieutenant Prosecutor of the Supreme Court and ‘number two’ of the State Attorney General Álvaro García Ortiz, María Ángeles Sánchez Conde, has asked the high court not to reopen the case when considering that the facts are already prescribed.

Sánchez Conde’s criteria is contrary to the Board of Prosecutors of the Supreme Criminal Section, which at a meeting last February supported by majority the appeals presented by the accusations of the ‘Miguel Ángel Blanco’ case to reopen it, against the decision of the National Court (AN) -which agreed to file it by prescription.