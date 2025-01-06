Acciona has been awarded a contract in Australia to build part of the infrastructure of a new freight port in the Pilbara region, located in the State of Western Australia, a project thatIt has a total budget of 662 million Australian dollars (400 million euros).

The Pilbara Port Authority has entrusted the Spanish company with the design and construction of two land docks, at the same time as the company Konecranes will supply and build the two cranes that will operate in this new infrastructure.

The port will be located in Lumsden Pointfrom where the minerals necessary for the manufacture of batteries will be exported, such as lithium or copper concentrates, which are extracted from mines located in the same Pilbara region. It will also allow the import of renewable energy infrastructure, including wind turbines and blades.

The objective is to create merchandise facilities that act as a new logistics center in the region, with two 500-meter mooring docks. The contracts for the dredging operation have already been awarded to Jan de Nul, and the construction of the accesses from the sea to the docks to MGN Civil.

The Australian Government will invest 565 million Australian dollarsyes (341 million euros) in this project, which will complement with 97 million (59 million euros) of the Government of Western Australia. Around 450 million (271 million euros) will be allocated to the construction of the new facilities and docks.

Acciona’s activity in Australia began in 2002 with renewable energy projects for the country. Since 2007, the company has also continued working on projects to ensure access to water and improve transportation and mobility infrastructure in cities.