Four people have died in a frontal collision between two trucks that occurred at 3:58 am on Wednesday at kilometer 10 of the N-113 (Pamplona-Madrid), in the municipal term Navarro de Fitero.

As reported EFEthe Deaths are two occupants of each of the sinister vehiclesas reported by the Foral Police, which has indicated that the road is cut as a result of the collision and alternative deviations have been established by NA-6900 and NA-6991.

The Foral Police have displaced patrols of the Tudela police station and a team of attestors investigating the causes of the accident. From emergencies, firefighters, ambulances and medical team have also mobilized.