The Prosecutor’s Office has opposed the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court to reopen the case of the PP councilor killed in 1997 by the ETA terrorist band, Miguel Ángel Blancoasking that the resources presented by the PP and the popular accusations exercised by the Association Dignity and Justice and the Villacisneros Foundation are inadmitted.

According to the writings, the Lieutenant Prosecutor of the Supreme Court and number two of the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, María Ángeles Sánchez Condehe has asked the high court not to reopen when considering that the facts are already prescribed.

Sánchez Conde’s criteria It is contrary to the Board of Prosecutors of the Criminal Section of the Supreme, which at a meeting last February supported by majority the appeals presented by the accusations of the Miguel Ángel Blanco case to reopen it, against the decision of the National Court, which agreed to file it by prescription.

(More information, shortly)