Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, dimensions on PS5 and preload date revealed

Information about the has arrived via the always reliable PlayStation Game Size dimensions of the installation of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on PS5 and when it will be possible to start preloading data from the PlayStation Store.

Fortunately we are not talking about a particularly bulky game compared to many other triple A games that have arrived on the market, given that we are talking about a weight of 45,207GB on PS5. The dimensions relate to version 1,003,000 of the game, therefore a version already updated with patches, although as usual the total weight could vary over time with the publication of corrective patches and various updates, and in this sense Rocksteady has already revealed free post-launch content.