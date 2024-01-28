Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, dimensions on PS5 and preload date revealed

Information about the has arrived via the always reliable PlayStation Game Size dimensions of the installation of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on PS5 and when it will be possible to start preloading data from the PlayStation Store.
Fortunately we are not talking about a particularly bulky game compared to many other triple A games that have arrived on the market, given that we are talking about a weight of 45,207GB on PS5. The dimensions relate to version 1,003,000 of the game, therefore a version already updated with patches, although as usual the total weight could vary over time with the publication of corrective patches and various updates, and in this sense Rocksteady has already revealed free post-launch content.
The preload of the Standard and Deluxe versions
For what concern preload of digital copies via PlayStation Store, as usual it will start two days before publication, therefore starting from midnight on January 31st for buyers of the standard version and from January 28th for those of the Deluxe Edition, which includes early access to the game among the bonuses from January 30th.
We remind you that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be available from February 2, also for Xbox Series X|S and PC Steam. The debut on the Epic Games Store will take place with just over a month's delay, to be precise from March 5th.
#Suicide #Squad #Kill #Justice #League #dimensions #PS5 #preload #date #revealed