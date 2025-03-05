Any elite athlete would face the final stretch of his career with the age of LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star, which adds 40 springs, does not seem to be in decline, much less despite the demand for the best basketball league in the world. Akron is not only maintained as the main leader of the historic Angelino team, now helped by Luka Doncic, but does not tire of accumulating records and deeds in his brilliant career in the NBA.

This Tuesday LeBron James became the first player in the history of the American Basketball League to overcome The 50,000 points barriera figure that perhaps nobody can reach.

The star Laker, who arrived on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans with 49,999 points after scoring 17 in Sunday’s victory over Los Angeles Clippers, surpassed the being in the first minutes of the initial room, quietly lighting a triple from almost eight meters to reach 50,002 pointscausing delirium in the stands of Cryto.com Arena.

To understand James’s deed, it is enough to point out that his closest persecutor among players who are still active is another veteran, Kevin Durantwhich added 35,191 points before the day, approximately 15,000 points behind the star Angelina.









LeBron had passed the record record of all time in the regular season (38,387 points, established by the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) In 2023, a record that had remained unattainable for no less than 39 years.

Ahead of great NBA legends

After exceeding fifty thousand points scored, LeBron James has almost 6,000 advantage over the total scored by Abdul-Jabbar (44,149), with Karl Malone Third (41,689) in this exclusive classification and the late Kobe Bryant fourth with 39,283 points.

The mythical Michael Jordanindicated by many as the best basketball player in history, is fifth in the list of scorers of all time with 38,279 points.